Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed a new member into their family. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Dev Nidimoru. Samantha announced the news on social media, sharing an adorable picture of her newborn son's tiny fingers wrapped around hers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy

Along with the photograph, the actress revealed the baby's name and birth date. Her caption read, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026 The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj."\

The announcement comes shortly after the couple hosted a traditional ceremony at their home to seek blessings for the mother and baby. The intimate gathering took place on November 17 and was attended by close family members.

Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, along with hundreds of fans extended their best wishes to the couple.

Samantha and Raj host traditional puja ahead of baby's arrival

The ceremony, called Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, included prayers, chanting and traditional rituals. Samantha was seen wearing a red traditional outfit, while Raj opted for a cream-coloured kurta and white pyjamas. Photographs from the occasion showed the couple participating in the rituals and seeking blessings from their elders.

Samantha's sister-in-law shared several pictures from the gathering and spoke about the family's preparations. She recalled how relatives who had helped raise them came together to bless Samantha and the baby.

She wrote, “When can we do this, Babu?” I’d been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time. Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam.”

Describing the importance of family prayers, she added, “In our family, gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was part of everyday life. We grew up doing it with our grandparents, and aunties. Amma and Nanna made sure we continued. Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I’m grateful they gave us that.”

The ceremony also featured the Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam, along with family prayers and devotional songs. She shared how the women in the family came together to sing and bless the couple.

She further wrote, “Then came a song just for them :). Padma Shri Shobha Raju pinnamma composed it with love and a little mischief. I sang, Padma Shri Vidushi Sumitra Guha peddamma added her beautiful ragas, Neeru aunty joined my lines, and Amma and Usha aunty became our chorus. We had our own little family production :)! I’m grateful to everyone who helped bring us together. Seeing so many mothers blessing Sam was everything I had hoped for.”

She also shared a heartfelt message for the newborn, saying, “Little one, look at all the love you’ve already brought together- even before you arrived. We seek your blessings for Sam’s smooth delivery and well-being, and for the baby’s long, healthy life, filled with kindness, character, and purpose.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

The two first worked together on The Family Man 2, in which Samantha played Raji. They later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. Their relationship became public before they tied the knot.

Samantha announced her pregnancy in June 2026. She had also spoken about taking a maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram, before returning to acting.

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