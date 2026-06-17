Samantha meets former co-star and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Chennai: 'For every young person watching…'

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu met her former co-star, now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay. The duo have delivered as many as three blockbuster films together in the past. Samantha shared a series of two heartwarming photos with the former actor and wrote an inspiring message.

Samantha shares photos with Thalapathy Vijay

Samantha wore a red saree, which she paired with a yellow blouse for her meet with Vijay. Sharing pictures, she penned a long note, praising his once co-star. She wrote, "When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

She continued, "What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference."

She further added, "I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call. I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it."

"Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with. @cmotamilnadu," she concluded. Take a look:

Fans were overjoyed to see the photos. They wrote, "So happy to see this happen, Sam", "Why am I smiling after seeing this picture Loving it", "OMG Cutest Post", "This truly made my day!!!", "Most awaited one for me", "Wow What a surprise", and others

Samantha and Vijay's films together

Vijay and Samantha have shared screen space in three successful Tamil films over the years. The duo first starred together in Kaththi (2014), directed by AR Murugadoss, before reuniting for Atlee's Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017), which went on to become major box office hits.

Also read: 'Love is always louder': Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic post after Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM