Samantha Akkineni wishes AR Rahman blockbuster success as she shares Telugu trailer of 99 Songs; WATCH

Actress Samantha Akkineni on Monday shared the teaser of AR Rahman's film production venture 99 Songs, a musical-romance drama. Sharing the same on her Twitter Samantha wrote, "Beautiful visuals and the most amazing music .. watch the trailer of #99Songsthemovie written and produced by the one and only @arrahman sir ... wishing the team a blockbuster success .. cannot wait."

The 2-minute long trailer features newcomers Ehan Bhatt as Jay and Edilsy as Sophie. The trailer showcases the journey of these two. Jay has two love's in his life one music and the other Sophie. He wishes to set up a band in the future. Whether he is able to survive the hardships that he faces in his life and emerge as a successful music composer or not forms the main plot of '99 Songs'. Song 99 is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Indeed, the trailer adds to the hype.

The film also features Tenzin Dalha, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Thomson Andrews, Ranjit Barot, Rahul Ram, Remo Fernandes, Kunal Kamra, Ashwath Bhatt and Kurush Deboo.

Earlier, Rahman had talked about the film and said, "I think this film is coming at the right time." He added, "With so many remixes being the norm these days, I'm looking forward to seeing audiences' reception to the original compositions. '99 Songs' has 15 original tracks in the album; I am eager to see how well they receive it. Audience support and encouragement will motivate us to make even more beautiful music and movies."

Backed by Rahman's production company YM Movies, "99 Songs" is presented by Jio Studios. The film will play in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, former frontman of the hardcore band Scribe. Rahman has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film. The film is slated to release on April 16.

Watch the trailer here: