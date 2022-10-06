Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
Salman Khan cheers for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for his new Bollywood film AS03, watch video

Salman Khan gave a shout out to his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the actor gears up for his third film. The Bollywood superstar sent him best wishes for AS03 with a sweet message. Take a look at it here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2022 14:37 IST
Salman Khan has sent his best wishes to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as he gears up for his new film AS03. The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of the video on his verified Instagram account along with a sweet message. Tentatively titled, AS03, the film offers an insight into the fierce, raw and rustic world of the jungle. AS03 signifies the victory of good over evil, with subtle references to Ramayana.

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, Salman wrote, "Best wishes … @aaysharma #AS03."

Following the trend prevailing in the South Indian market, Aayush Sharma's third film is announced by the makers as AS03. Keeping details under the wrap, Aayush Sharma has revealed the teaser for the mytho modern action adventure, hitting the theaters in 2023.

Talking about the film, Aayush Sharma shared in a statement, "AS03 is a very special film with an astonishing concept that instantly connected with me. This is a very unique, intriguing and exciting film, with an extremely skilled team employed to deliver the best for the exemplary vision and concept. I am amazed everyday working on it, and looking forward for the audience to explore this world."

Backed with remarkable VFX and cinematography, the teaser promises to be a visual treat for the audience building excitement for the film. The upbeat and intense background music adds to the mystery and intrigue of the teaser.

Helmed by the director duo Fire and Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya), AS03 is produced by Clifton Studios, Cinema Ent & God bless Entertainment.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor was most recently seen in Chiranjeevi's film GodFather. The film which was released in theaters on October 5 got a big opening of Rs 38 crore.

For upcoming films, the Bollywood actor has his slate full. He will next be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. It features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Apart from this, Salman will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. He also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

