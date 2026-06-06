Salim Kumar, Malayalam actor, hospitalised and on ventilator support after health emergency

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital and is currently on ventilator support, according to hospital authorities. The National Award-winning actor was rushed in after he reportedly developed health complications on Saturday morning.

As per hospital officials, he was taken in for urgent treatment and more details about his health is awaited.

Salim Kumar on ventilator after sudden health issue

For the unversed, Salim Kumar, won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, and had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago. He started his journey in the film industry in 1997 after being active in drama and mimicry.

He later became known for his versatility in both comedy and serious character roles in Malayalam cinema. Over the years, he has also received the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions.

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