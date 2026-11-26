It's Sai Pallavi all over! After playing Maa Sita in Ramayana and starring in OM, featuring Dhanush and Mammootty, the 34-year-old actress will yet again be seen in a Tamil film, Inji Vellam. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, the film is primarily shot in Kolkata. The first song from the film, Aachi Aachi, has been released by the makers, and fans are swooning over Sai's short-hair look. She also appears to be pregnant in the track.

Sai Pallavi's short-haired look from Aachi Aachi goes viral

The first song from Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film Inji Vellam is out, and it has already caught the attention of fans. Titled Aachi Aachi, the upbeat track features Sai Pallavi and was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The song features Sai Pallavi sporting cropped hair. It also shows a group of women, mostly pregnant, including Sai, dancing to the energetic number.

Madras Talkies, which is jointly producing the film, shared the song on its social media handles. The production house announced its release with the caption, "#AachiAachi is Out Now. Puyal fans assemble." Composed by AR Rahman, Aachi Aachi has lyrics by Ilango Krishnan. Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas have lent their voices to the track. The Malayalam lyrics have been written by Vinayak Sasikumar. Watch the track here:

How Mani Ratnam announced Inji Vellam's title

The makers revealed the film's title in September through a short clip featuring a conversation between Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi. In the video, the actors discuss the meaning behind the title. Sai Pallavi initially says that Vijay Sethupathi is the 'inji' (ginger) and she is the 'vellam' (jaggery). She then switches the roles, saying that she is the ginger and he is the jaggery. Vijay Sethupathi eventually puts an end to the confusion by saying that he is the ginger and she is the jaggery.

When is Inji Vellam releasing?

The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on January 29 next year.

Inji Vellam is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film. Madras Talkies had confirmed his association with the project in March this year.

The technical team includes cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhayay and editor Sreekar Prasad, who has worked with Mani Ratnam on several occasions. Eka Lakhani has designed the costumes, while Sharmishta Roy is handling the art direction. Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts, and Brinda Gopal is in charge of the dance sequences. Ranjith Ambady is the make-up artist.

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