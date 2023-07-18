Sai Dharam Tej to take six month break from acting? Here’s what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sai Dharam Tej to take a six-month break from acting

After the super successful Virupaksha that was released earlier this year, Sai Dharam Tej will next be seen with his uncle, Power Star Pawan Kalyan in Bro. The movie is slated to release on July 28th. Ahead of the film's release, Tej has announced that he will take a six-month break from his work commitments to focus on his health.

According to a report in Telugu media, Sai Dharam Tej said that “There shouldn’t be any complaints from the audience. I want to give it my all for all my movies. I need to undergo a small surgery, and I will come back stronger. I will probably need around six months to recover completely."

For the unversed, Sai Dharam Tej is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew. The actor met with a bike accident in September 2021 in Hyderabad. He was bedridden for months and also went into a coma for a long time. Later, when he returned to work on the sets of SDT15, the actor tweeted, “Thank you Team #SDT15 for the surprise welcome. Being back on sets again is so exciting & emotional for me and you multiplied it with your love. Thank you Babu @IAmVarunTej for the pleasant surprise. Special thanks to #RNarayanaMurthy Garu for coming all the way. #NewBeginnings.”

Sai Dharam Tej is evidently excited to share screen space with his uncle and the actor had earlier announced, "'THE BEST DAY' I would cherish forever. It's a dream come true to work with my Guru for life Kalyan mama. Grateful at this amazing opportunity & can’t wait for a big chunk of learning and memories.” This film marks Sai Dharam Tej's second film after a terrible bike accident in September 2021 that left him hospitalised for nearly a month.

Bro is scheduled for release on the big screen on July 28. The music for the film is by S Thaman. The cast includes Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Raja Chembolu, and Priya Prakash Varrier. The power-packed teaser of the movie was recently released and has gotten fans excited about the super combination of the famous uncle and nephew.

Latest Entertainment News