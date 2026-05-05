Saayoni Ghosh: A look at actor-turned-TMC MP's last film; know about her acting debut as well

New Delhi:

With the growing discussion about the elections, Saayoni Ghosh has become quite popular, considering the fact that she has been actively involved in politics in West Bengal.

Though Saayoni Ghosh will always remain well-known for her contributions to the Bengali film industry, she was recently recognised more on account of her political activities than the release of any movie.

When was she last seen on-screen?

Saayoni Ghosh was last seen in the film Lal: Suitcase Ta Dekhechhen? and the web series Abar Proloy. These works came out in 2023 and have been among her latest ventures in acting before dedicating herself exclusively to social work.

This role in these movies was appreciated by the local audience and contributed to her popularity in the Bengali entertainment industry.

Early career and acting history

Notobor Notout (2010) was Saayoni Ghosh's first appearance in the big screen, an Indian movie in Bengali language directed by Amit Mitra. The film featured Rajatava Dutta in the lead, with Saayoni appearing in a supporting role. Notobor Notout was a comedy-drama centred on an ageing bachelor navigating personal and social expectations, and marked Saayoni's formal entry into Bengali cinema.

Over the years, she created an impressive filmography, comprising both commercially driven films and those which are purely content driven. She has made it clear through her performances in the Bengali film industry that her style involves taking up varied roles, as opposed to focusing on a particular genre alone.

Political ascent and responsibilities

While pursuing her acting career, Saayoni Ghosh has become quite popular within the All India Trinamool Congress Party. Her rise to prominence occurred during the elections for West Bengal Assembly, after which she took up various political positions within the party. At present, she holds the position of President in the youth wing of this political party.

Also Read: Who is Saayoni Ghosh, actor and TMC leader, going viral after post on BJP's West Bengal win?