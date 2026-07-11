S Janaki, veteran singer, dies; all about her husband, children and grandchildren

New Delhi:

Veteran playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India", passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, July 11, 2026. According to PTI, she developed breathing difficulties on Friday night and was admitted to a private hospital, where she died due to age-related ailments.

S Janaki is survived by her granddaughter Apsara Vydyula. As tributes continue to pour in, many are also looking back at S Janaki's personal life and family.

Who was S Janaki's husband?

For the unversed, S Janaki got married to V Ramprasad in 1959. However, he passed away in 1997, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Did S Janaki have children?

Yes. S Janaki had one son, Murali Krishna. He passed away on January 22, 2026, just a few months before the singer's demise. His death was a deeply personal loss for Janaki and her family.

Who is S Janaki's granddaughter?

Veteran singer S Janaki is survived by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula. She announced the singer's demise through a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying Janaki passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. She also requested privacy for the family as they mourn the loss.

Through an emotional post on Instagram, she wrote, "Dear everyone, it is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki. She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."

Her note also added, "To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever. We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding. Apsara Vydyula."

Also Read: Veteran playback singer S Janaki, the 'Nightingale of South India', dies at 88