S Janaki passes away at 88; here's how Kiliye Kiliye goes viral 41 years after its release

New Delhi:

S Janaki, fondly known as the 'Nightingale of South India' and affectionately called 'Janaki Amma' by her fans, began her musical career at the age of 20. Last year, she once again became a topic of discussion after one of her classic songs went viral on social media. Here's why.

When did Kiliye Kiliye first appear?

S Janaki grabbed headlines after her song Kiliye Kiliye went viral on social media. The Malayalam song was originally featured in the 1983 film Aa Rathri. It was composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja and sung by S Janaki.

The song was reused in Lokah - Chapter 1

Last year, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film Lokah - Chapter 1 was released, featuring a remix of Kiliye Kiliye created by DJ Sekhar. The reimagined version became immensely popular, bringing S. Janaki back into the spotlight. The opening line of the song is Kiliye Kiliye Mani Mani Meghathoppil.

S Janaki sang in 20 languages

Known for her remarkable versatility, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in multiple languages. She sang in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali, among others. Her career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded songs for films, albums, television and radio.

S Janaki's grand daughter confirmed death

Sharing the news of her demise, her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram. It read, "Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki. She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music. To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever. We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding. Apsara Vydyula."

Also Read: Singara Velane Deva to Madhyarathrili, a look at S Janaki's most popular songs and awards