RRR: Ram Charan looks fierce as Alluri Sita Ramaraju in FIRST LOOK poster

South superstar Ram Charan's first look from the most awaited film RRR is out and how! The actor looks fierce in the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju in the poster. The actor oozes ferocious and powerful as he poses with a bow and arrow. Sharing the first look, Ram Charan said, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju."

Director SS Rajamouli was supposed ti unveil the first look to Ram Charan on his birthday last year but the COVID19 pandemic played spoiled sport. The shoot of the film was stopped due to which the makers could not come out with the said teaser. However, today, they treated the fans with the exceptional poster. SS Rajamouli wrote, "The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all."

Meanwhile, on JR NTR's birthday last year, the makers had introduced him as Bheem from RRR. In the film, Jr NTR will be seen in the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @tarak9999!"

Watch Jr NTR's Bheem introduction here-

Other than Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR: Rise Revolt Roar also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. The makers have also unveiled Alia Bhatt's look from the film. SS Rajamouli introduced her as Sita saying, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all."

RRR is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, it will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Produced by DVV Danayy, the film was scheduled to release on 13 October 2021.