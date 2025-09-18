Robo Shankar, 'Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru' actor, passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan shares heartfelt tribute Tamil actor Robo Shankar passed away on Thursday at a Chennai hospital. He was 46 years old and was best known for his role in 'Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru'.

New Delhi:

Renowned Tamil actor Robo Shankar, known for his role in 'Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru', passed away at the age of 46. According to reports, he collapsed on the set of a movie and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. He was taken right away to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where medical professionals closely monitored his fluctuating blood pressure. He died a few hours later after his condition deteriorated earlier in the day despite their best attempts.

South superstar Kamal Haasan took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt tribute. He wrote the tweet in Tamil language, which loosely translates to, "Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother, So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done, my job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours."

Robo Shankar's known films and recent work

According to IMDb, his notable performances include 'Velaikkaran', 'Puli', 'Power Paandi', and 'Viswasam'. He was last seen in comedy drama 'Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu' alongside Pugazh, Shaalini A, Varshini Venkat and others. The film holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.4. It was written and directed by Naveedh S Fareedh.