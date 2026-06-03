RJ Balaji says it feels 'unreal' meeting Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: 'With the man who started it all for Karuppu'

New Delhi:

RJ Balaji's latest film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has emerged as a box office success following its release on May 15, 2026. The film has continued to attract audiences and has grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Following the film’s release, director RJ Balaji revealed that Karuppu was originally written with actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay in mind. However, the actor decided to step away from cinema and enter politics. On Tuesday, Balaji met Vijay, who recently took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and later shared his thoughts on the meeting on social media.

RJ Balaji meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

On Tuesday, RJ Balaji took to his social media handles to post photographs with Thalapathy Vijay. In the pictures, the filmmaker and actor could be seen standing together and posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Balaji reflected on Vijay's connection to Karuppu and expressed his emotions about meeting him in his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What did RJ Balaji say about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Alongside the photos, Balaji wrote, "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu !!! Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!! Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir (sic)."

RJ Balaji reveals Thalapathy Vijay was first choice for Suriya's Karuppu

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker RJ Balaji shared that he initially narrated Karuppu to Thalapathy Vijay, but the actor later decided to step out of the project. The film then went to Suriya, who also contributed suggestions and helped him refine and finalise the script. He said, "This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings which went on for some time, discussing things like him entering politics and taking a call as to which film to make as his last film."

For the unversed, the Tamil film Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15, 2026, and features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 186.90 crore, whereas it has grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Suriya gifts new car to Karuppu crew GK Vishnu, R Kalaivanan; RJ Balaji reacts: 'This man and his heart'