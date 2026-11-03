Rimi Tomy to marry fitness trainer Libin Mathew in November, requests people not to drag former husband

After keeping her relationship away from the spotlight, Malayalam singer Rimi Tomy has finally revealed who she plans to marry. Her fiancé is Libin Mathew, a bodybuilder and fitness trainer from Kerala who is currently based in Mumbai. The two are set to get married this November in a low-key ceremony in Dombivli.

Rimi Tomy announces wedding with fitness trainer Libin Mathew

The 43-year-old singer made the announcement in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel. Interestingly, the singer revealed that Libin was already familiar to her as he is also her fitness coach. She said the wedding will take place at a small church and that the couple wants to keep the celebrations intimate.

"We are getting married in November. The groom is from Bombay and is a Malayali. He is a bodybuilder and a trainer. He is my current coach. His name is Libin Mathew," Rimi said. She also posted an AI-generated image for her wedding announcement.

Rimi Tomy and Libin Mathew's love story

Rimi also shared a glimpse into the early days of their relationship. According to the singer, their story began with a phone conversation on March 10. They met in person for the first time on March 14. She pointed out that a photograph from that day is already available on her Instagram profile.

"We first spoke over the phone on March 10. We have posted a picture on Instagram that was taken on March 14. That was the first time we met in person. We had already spoken over the phone and liked each other before that," she said.

The singer added that they did not take long to realise they wanted to spend their lives together. In fact, marriage was already a decision they had considered by the time they met. "The truth is, we had decided to get married even then. Don't you sometimes feel an instant connection when you meet someone?" she said.

Rimi Tomy requests people not to drag her former husband into wedding discussions

The singer also had a message for social media users discussing her second marriage. Rimi said she had come across posts using photographs of her former husband, businessman Royce Kizhakoodan, and asked people to stop bringing him into the conversation.

She stressed that their separation was mutual and that both had moved on. Rimi also said her former husband is happy in his own relationship. "I have seen many posts using my former husband's photograph. Please leave them alone. The decision was mutual between him and me. He has found a partner who is better suited to him than I am. They are living happily. Why bring up his photograph and make unnecessary comments at this time?" she added.

Rimi Toby is known for songs such as Chingamasam Vannu Chernnal, Karale Karalinte, Kaakke Kaakke, and others.

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