Renukaswamy murder case takes new turn as Darshan faces major setback, co-accused Pradosh turns approver

The 59th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru has accepted Pradosh's plea to turn approver in the Renukaswamy murder case. He will now be required to disclose all facts and information within his knowledge relating to the alleged murder. The court is expected to record his statement as part of the process. Pradosh will remain in custody until the conclusion of the trial.

His status as an approver, however, comes with conditions. According to ANI, he may also forfeit the privilege afforded to him and will be treated as an accused once again. This will provide the prosecution with additional information regarding the happenings before the murder of Renukaswamy and his role in it.

What is the case of murder of Renukaswamy?

This is the murder case of Renukaswamy, who was 35 years old. The body of Renukaswamy was discovered in Bengaluru in June 2024. Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and many others have been arrested in connection with the murder. According to the prosecution, Renukaswamy was allegedly killed following a dispute involving Pavithra Gowda, who is also an accused in the case. The allegations are currently being examined by the court.

With Pradosh now set to become a prosecution witness, his account could become an important part of the proceedings. The court will record his statement and assess the information provided by him in accordance with the legal process.

Darshan to continue appearing through video conference

The latest development comes shortly after the court rejected Darshan’s request to appear in person during the trial. The actor had sought permission to attend proceedings physically, particularly during the cross-examination of witnesses. His lawyer, Hashmath Pasha, argued that Darshan’s personal presence would help the court obtain necessary information from him during the proceedings.

The court, however, directed that Darshan continue to participate through video conferencing. Other accused persons have also been appearing before the court through video link. The judge has directed the authorities to ensure that Darshan and the other accused have sufficient opportunities to consult their lawyers, including for confidential discussions.

Jail authorities have also been instructed to maintain proper audio and video connectivity during the proceedings and minimise technical disruptions. The City Civil Court Registrar has been asked to oversee the arrangements. The case will now proceed with Pradosh’s status as an approver adding a significant new dimension to the prosecution’s case.

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