RC15: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer shoots in opens areas, makers warn against leaks

The makers of director Shankar Shanmugham's upcoming film featuring Ram Charan have asked those posting pictures and videos of the film's shooting on social media to refrain from doing so and warned that the unit's anti-piracy team would be initiating action against handles posting unauthorised content.

Taking to Twitter, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, said, "We request everyone to cooperate with the team and report any piracy links to report@blockxtech.com"

It also posted a message that read, "The shoot of RC15/SVC50 is happening in open areas with crowd as per the requirements of the film. We request everyone to maintain restraint and avoid posting shooting pictures and videos taken illegally. Our anti piracy team will be taking action against IDs posting the unauthorised content."

The move comes as no surprise as director Shankar is known to always take adequate measures to ensure that his film's content is protected, both during filming and after release.

The untitled film, which is being tentatively referred to by some as RC15 and some others by SVC50, features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Actors Advani, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too are a part of this big-budget film, which is being made in multiple languages.

S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera.