The celebrations surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran's wedding continued in Chennai on Sunday, November 22. Videos of several celebrities arriving in the city for the second day of the wedding reception have surfaced online. Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh were among those spotted arriving for the gathering.

The latest celebrity arrivals have added to the buzz around the wedding celebrations, with videos and pictures from Chennai catching the attention of fans.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda arrive in Chennai

Celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were among the prominent names spotted arriving in Chennai for the celebrations. The two were seen at the airport in casual outfits as they made their way to attend the gathering hosted by Anirudh and Kavya. Take a look:

Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati among other guests

Actress Pooja Hegde was also spotted arriving in Chennai for the occasion. Veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, along with Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, were among the other celebrities seen arriving in the city for the second day of the wedding celebrations.

Notably, the couple has not officially announced a second day of wedding celebrations. However, Sun News, part of the Sun Group founded by Kalanithi Maran, has shared videos of celebrities arriving in Chennai, hinting at another gathering for industry colleagues.

About Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception

Earlier, on November 21, the couple hosted their wedding reception at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai. The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari with her husband Siddharth, RJ Balaji, Atlee Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Yadav, among others.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married on November 11 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Greece. They opted for a self-respect marriage, which was attended by close friends and family.

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Anirudh-Kavya wedding reception: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan among attendees | Pics