Rashmika Mandanna turns into a force to reckon with in first Mysaa track O Mysaa Re

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a completely different space with Mysaa. After generating buzz with its teaser, the upcoming action thriller has now released its first full-length song, O Mysaa Re. The track gives audiences another glimpse of Rashmika's intense transformation for the film.

Mysaa first single out

The song from Mysaa sees Rashmika Mandanna perform a high-energy tandav-style dance. With fierce expressions, powerful movements and an intense screen presence, the actress commands attention throughout the track. The visuals also build on the film's tribal setting, giving the song a distinct, earthy feel.

Composed by Jakes Bejoy, O Mysaa Re combines pounding beats with tribal rhythms. The track follows the strong response to the film's teaser, which drew attention for its raw energy, scale and atmosphere. Watch it here:

What is the story of Mysaa?

Mysaa is being positioned as a female-led pan-India action venture. Beyond its action sequences, the film will explore a father-daughter relationship set against the backdrop of tribal lands. The makers are presenting this emotional bond as a key part of the story, offering a different dynamic from the mother-son relationships seen in several popular action dramas.

In June 2026, the first look of Mysaa was released. Rashmika Mandanna was seen with a blood-streaked face, untamed hair, and gripping a sword, exuding raw intensity. Sharing the same, she wrote, "I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting And this… This is one of those.. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa."

When is Mysaa releasing?

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an action thriller featuring Rashmika Mandanna in a never-seen-before avatar. The film promises high-octane action, striking visuals and an emotional story centred on a father and daughter.

Mysaa is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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