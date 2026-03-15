Rashmika Mandanna shares goofy picture on Anand Deverakonda's birthday: 'May we always be crazy enough...'

New Delhi:

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday wished her brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda on his 34th birthday. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a goofy picture highlighting their close bond.

Along with the cute throwback photo, she also shared a video of the two of them dancing to a song. Here's a look at what she shared to celebrate Anand Deverakonda's special day.

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Anand Deverakonda on his 34th birthday

In the cute picture, Rashmika Mandanna and Anand Deverakonda can be seen twinning in orange T-shirts and appear to be at the beach, "calling out to the fish." She wrote, "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuu!! You are away shooting, and we miss you, but we hope your work is going well. Oh oh – apparently we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this (sic)."

In another Instagram Story, the Animal actress shared a video of the two of them dancing to the Malayalam song Kalyani. She wrote, "And may we always be dancing like this (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA)Rashmika Mandanna wishes Anand Deverakonda on his birthday.

The Thamma actress Rashmika Mandanna recently tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur. A few days after the wedding, the couple also hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry colleagues.

This is a developing story.

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