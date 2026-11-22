Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa has been postponed, averting a potential box-office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27. However, the makers are now said to be considering a new release date.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa release postponed

Announcing the postponement, the makers shared an official statement on social media, explaining the reason behind the decision. The note read, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience."

The makers said they wanted to deliver the film as envisioned and offer audiences an uncompromised theatrical experience. They added, "To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to postpone the film's theatrical release from November 27th. The new release date will be announced very soon. thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one."

More about Mysaa

The Telugu action thriller Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and features Rashmika Mandanna in a never-seen-before avatar. The storyline of the film centres on a father and daughter. It is backed by UnFormula Films.

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