Eagle-eyed fans spot Rashmika Mandanna's diamond ring after engagement buzz with Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna's latest video has sparked a frenzy online after fans spotted a huge diamond ring on her finger. The Thama actor's video comes shortly after her engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda.

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged? Well, while a definite answer on this is awaited from the rumoured lovebirds, eagle-eyed fans spotted something on a video posted by Rashmika earlier today that fans have taken as a confirmation to their engagement buzz.

Rashmika Mandanna dropped a casual video of herself, where she was seen playing with her dog, Aura. While the video was cute in its own manner, fans of the star noticed a big diamond on her finger, fuelling their engagement rumours. It must be noted that the Sikandar actor's video wearing a ring comes in days after Vijay, too, was spotted wearing a ring in his first public appearance after his rumoured low-key engagement.

Rashmika posted a video with her dog using the 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' song from 'Thama' with Ayushmann Khurrana. Posting the video, the actor wrote, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!" Watch the video here (and don't miss her engagement ring!):

Meanwhile, the comment box was a party in itself. Reacting to the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Best", with a heart emoji. Elated fans expressed their love and poured in their congratulations for Rashmika and Vijay as if they had announced their union. They wrote, "Confirmm", "Omg that ring congratulatio my fav south couples", "We saw the ring btw", "Heartiest congratulations", "That engagement ring", "Uhh people think uhh caught the ring but she showed the ring actually", amid others.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry in February 2026.

