Rasha Thadani announces third film, set for Telugu debut with Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni Rasha Thadani has announced her third film, confirming that she will make her Telugu debut opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, the nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu. The film's shoot is expected to begin this month.

New Delhi:

Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter, who made her Bollywood debut with Azaad earlier this year, has signed her third film. She is all set to make her mark in Telugu cinema with Mahesh Babu's nephew, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.

The untitled film's director, Ajay Bhupathi, also directed RX 100 in 2018. He welcomed her aboard with a special message.

Rasha Thadani to make her Telugu debut

Rasha Thadani wore a back top with fitted jeans with a bike on the frame as she announced her Telugu debut. The film stars Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who makes his acting debut with the film.

For the unversed, Jaya Krishna is the son of late actor-producer Ramesh Babu and grandson of veteran actor Krishna. Sharing the news, Rasha penned on Instagram, “New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @dirajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! #AB4 #TeluguDebut. Presented by #AshwiniDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official, under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations.”

The film's director, Ajay Bhupathi, wrote, "Make way for the Gorgeous & Talented @rashathadani in to Telugu Cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4.” The film, tentatively titled AB4, is presented by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner. The film's shoot is expected to begin this month. Take a look:

Rasha Thadani became a fan-favourite with Uyi Amma

Rasha Thadani was managing her studies and her Bollywood debut together during the release of her debut film, Azaad, in January 2025. Fans, more so, loved her performance in the Uyi Amma track from Azaad. She is currently working with Munjya fame Abhay Verma in Laikey Laikaa.

With AB4, Rasha Thadani seems to be aiming for a strong foothold in both Bollywood and South.