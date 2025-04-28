Rapper Vedan arrested in Kerala, subsequent amount of ganja seized from flat Narcotic substances were siezed from Kerala rapper Vedan's flat on Monday. Two well-known filmmakers and a pal were taken into custody yesterday.

Troubles have increased for rapper Vedan as a narcotic substance was recovered from his flat. Narcotic substances were being consumed at the Kochi White Hill Police Station, the police arrived at around ten in the morning. A further search turned up the ganja. When the search was done, Vedan was inside the apartment. There were nine people in the group at the time.

During police questioning, Vedan admitted to drug use. He has told the police from where he got his hands on them. Police also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh from the flat.

For those who are unaware, two well-known filmmakers and a pal were taken into custody yesterday after using a hybrid ganja. In Kochi, young filmmakers Ashraf Hamza (46), and Khalid Rahman (35), were taken into custody. FEFKA placed both of them on suspension. 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', which is still playing at the box office, was directed, written, and produced by Khalid Rahman. In addition, he is the director of Thallumala, Unda, and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Films directed by Ashraf Hamza include Sulaikha Manzil, Bheemantte Vazhi, and Thamasha.

At two in the morning yesterday, the excise department detained them and their companion, 35-year-old Shali Mohammed, from the Poorva Grand Bay apartment of famed cinematographer Sameer Tahir, which is located close to Goshree Bridge in Ernakulam. Through Shali Mohammed, the deal took place.

