Ranabaali X review is here; what internet users are saying about Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's film

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited action epic Ranabaali hit theatres on October 16, joining the box office competition with Yami Gautam's Nayi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story. The film also arrived just a day after Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15.

So far, Ranabaali has received mixed reactions from social media users. While some have praised Vijay Deverakonda's performance, particularly his intensity and screen presence, others have criticised the film's second half, calling it "tiresome". Read on to find out what X users are saying about the film.

Ranabaali X review

One X user praised director Rahul Sankrityan for his "vision and storytelling". The user wrote, "Just watched #Ranabaali What a film! Excellent Huge appreciation to @Rahul_Sankrityn for his vision and storytelling. The way he handled the emotions, characters, and every scene shows his dedication and passion for cinema. Rating : 3.5 /5."

Another wrote, "VDK delivers a powerful performance, carrying the film with his intensity and screen presence. Rashmika is equally good, and their chemistry works well. The film feels a little slow in parts, but the highs make it worth watching."

On the other hand, some users pointed out flaws in the film, saying Vijay's efforts had gone to waste and describing the second half as "tiresome". He wrote, "Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Postive when Rashmika on screen..!!Ajay-Atul’s music is a big letdown, and there’s too much senseless violence & scenes. Overall, a forgettable film 1.5/5 #Ranabaali."

Ranabaali: Cast and crew details

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, and presented by T-Series Films.

Notably, Ranabaali also marks the first film featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda since their wedding. The duo has previously shared screen space in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

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