Ranabaali gets new release date, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika's film to clash with Yami Gautam's Nayyi Naveli

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Ranabaali has got a new release date. The makers announced the change in the film’s theatrical release schedule on Thursday, and it will now clash with Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Naveli. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film marks Vijay and Rashmika's first project together after their wedding. The duo have previously featured together in several films.

Ranabaali gets new release date

The Tamil history drama Ranabaali will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026, clashing with Nayyi Naveli, which features Yami Gautam in a lead role. Notably, Vijay and Rashmika's film was earlier scheduled to be released on September 11.

Sharing the release date poster, the makers wrote, "The darkest chapter of our history opens this October. #Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26 (sic)."

Internet reacts to Ranabaali's new release date

Social media users and Vijay Deverakonda's fans have expressed their excitement over the new poster and the actor's look in the comments section. One X user wrote, "Waiting." Another commented, "Box office will be destroyed on October 16." Another added, “Expecting a comeback."

Makers announce Ranabaali's new release date with poster

In the new poster, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen carrying a large curved weapon over his shoulder. He is shown in a dramatic side profile, looking down with an intense expression. The background is filled with dark orange smoke and dust, giving the poster an intense action-packed feel.

About Ranabaali: Crew details

The Telugu history drama Ranabaali is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. Besides Rashmika and Vijay, the film also features international actor Arnold Vosloo.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Cocktail 2 opposite Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in key roles. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom. He also made a surprise cameo in Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's film Sing Geetham. The film features Ahilya Bamroo, Ayaan, Mani Krishna and Ananth Babu in key roles.

Vijay's upcoming projects include Ravi Kiran Kola's directorial Rowdy Janardhana and Shouryuv's untitled project VDxShouryuv.

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