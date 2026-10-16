Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's film opens well in Telugu market; early figures out

Vijay Deverakonda's film has opened in theatres, with its Telugu version contributing to the opening-day figures. The film is also awaiting collection updates for its Hindi and Tamil versions. However, the first report on its day 1 collection is out now, so let's see how much the period drama earned on opening day.

It is significant to note that Ranabaali is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's first film after marriage and third film overall.

Ranabaali box office collection on day 1 so far

As of day 1, Ranabaali has collected Rs 3.69 crore net in India, according to live estimates. The film is currently running across 1,366 shows, with the Telugu version accounting for Rs 3.69 crore from 1,361 shows. The Hindi and Tamil collections are yet to be reported. The film's total India gross currently stands at Rs 4.35 crore, while its final opening-day figures are awaited.

The final numbers will be updated tomorrow at 10:00 AM.

Ranabaali is winning the competition

The long-awaited action movie Ranabaali, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, premiered on October 16, competing at the box office with Nayyi Navelli starring Yami Gautam and Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story featuring Rajkummar Rao. However, the movie premiered just one day after the release of Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited movie, Jailer 2, on October 15.

Thus far, the movie Ranabaali has been greeted by various views from the social media users. While some appreciate the acting skills of Vijay Deverakonda, others do not appreciate the movie, especially its latter part, which is referred to as "tiresome".

Cast and makers of Ranabaali

In addition to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the movie also features an important appearance from Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo. Rahul Sankrityan directed it, while Mythri Movie Makers, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, produced it, and T-Series Films presented it.

One interesting point about Ranabaali is that it has become the first movie to feature both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after their marriage. Previously, the couple worked together in movies such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Also Read:

Nayyi Navelli Day 1 Box Office Report: How is Yami Gautam's film faring amid competition at theatres?