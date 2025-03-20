Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj and others booked in betting apps case Telangana police has registered a case against 25 people, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi and Nidhi Agarwal, for promoting betting apps on Thursday.

The Miyapur police in Cyberabad have registered a case against 25 people, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi and Nidhi Agarwal, for promoting betting apps on Thursday. On March 17, the West Zone police in Hyderabad registered criminal cases against 11 social media influencers, including three women, for promoting betting apps on their social media platforms.

(Image Source : X)List of names mentioned in the police complaint

What did the police say?

The police found that these platforms were in direct violation of gambling laws and regulations, particularly the Public Gambling Act of 1867. These apps cause great harm to individuals and society by promoting addictive gambling behaviour, which often leads to financial crises. According to Telangana police, these betting platforms particularly target young adults and the general public by providing them easy access to gambling.

The Police added, "These people are giving false hopes to unemployed youth by telling them that they can earn a lot of money through betting apps. No one should promote betting apps illegally. A YouTuber named Imran Khan is making immoral, obscene videos. He is also using young children for his videos. We have increased surveillance on people like Imran. We will take strict action against those who promote betting apps in ways that mislead the youth."

FIR registered on the basis of the businessman's petition

The FIR has been registered at Miyapur police station. It is being said that 32-year-old businessman Phanindra Sharma had filed a petition, on the basis of which an FIR has been registered at Miyapur police station in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Khakee The Bengal Chapter Review: Despite being predictable, Neeraj Pandey's series keeps you invested