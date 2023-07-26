Rana Daggubati unveils concept teaser of upcoming film Hiranyakashayap | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM ana Daggubati unveiled the concept teaser of his new film 'Hiranyakashyap'.

Rana Daggubati recently announced a bunch of collaborations with various production and media companies for his upcoming projects. Recently the actor was seen at the San Diego Comic-Con, where he revealed that he would be joining hands with India’s favorite Amar Chitra Katha comics for his project Hiranyakashyap. Rana will be seen as the titular character in the mythological drama, which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The concept teaser of Hiranyakashyap is now out.

Sharing the video, "The demon king has arrived. Watch him come to life in our next project #HiranyakashyapMovie. Follow us to stay tuned as we unravel the world of #Hiranayakashyap (sic)," read the caption.

The teaser features intriguing drawings of the mythological demon played by Rana Daggubati. However, sketches keep Rana Daggubati’s final look as demon king Hiranyakashyap a secret and leave everyone eagerly waiting for the surprise.

The video revealed the vision of Rana’s character as the powerful and formidable demon king Hiranyakashyap.

Rana -led Spirit Media and Amar Chitra Katha would be steering this extraordinary evolution and redefining the landscape of storytelling, uniting the fans and creators in a shared universe where the adventures of larger-than-life protagonists know no bounds.

Rana Daggubati is producing ‘Hiranyakashyap’ under his home banner, Spirit Media. On the other side, Rana was last seen in one of the lead roles in the web series Rana Naidu which also had Venkatesh Daggubati.

