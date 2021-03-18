Image Source : TWITTER/ RANA DAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati thanks Chiranjeevi for launching Virata Parvam's teaser; shares pics

Virata Parvam is one of the most anticipated films of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. Ever since it's inception fans have been excited about the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and treated the fans with teaser of the film on Thursday. He tweeted, "Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser. It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92. Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns."

Overwhelmed by Chiranjeevi's actions Rana Daggubati poured his heartfelt gratitude in a Tweet. He shared a few pictures with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Thank you sir for launching the teaser of #VirataParvam! @KChiruTweets." In the pictures, Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi can be seen hugging each other and spending some quality time.

Virata Parvam is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Telangana in the 1990s. The teaser shows the intensity of Vennela's love for Rana Daggubati's character Aranya who is a Naxalite and revolutionary poet. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vennela, a woman who reads Aranya's poetry and falls in love with him. Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in pivotal roles.