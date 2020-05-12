Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati proposes girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, shares first pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANADAGGUBATI Baahubali star Rana Daggubati proposes girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, shares first pic

Actor Rana Daggubati has made his relationship public today announcing his engagement. The Baahubali star took to social media to intoduce his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, who is a business woman by profession. Sharing a adorable picture with his ladylove, Rana Daggubati wrote, "And she said yes", along with a smiley and a heart emoji". The couple cam be seen smiling as they pose for a love-filled picture.

As soon as Rana Daggubati posted the picture, several celebrities poured in congragulatory messages for the new couple. Shruti Haasan wrote,

"Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations" while Anil Kapoor commented, "Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you".Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani, Kiara Advami, Tamannaah and several other stars have also extended their warm wishes to Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj.

Good friend and Teliugu star Ram Charan shared the lovely picture on Instagram and said, "Finally, Yay!".

Earlier, Rana Daggubati was in a relationship with Trisha Krishnan. The 35-year-old actor spoke about his break-up with her on Koffee with Karan and said, “She's been a friend of mine from a decade. We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time. But I guess, things didn't work out.”

Rana Daagubati also was rumoured to be dating Rakul Preet Singh. However, the actress cleared the air in an earlier interview and said, "Oh My God!, I and Rana Daggubati are neighbours. We have a close gang which also includes South actress Lakshmi Manchu. Rana Daagubati is also one of my closest friends. He’s been a friend since I started my film journey in the film industry".

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in the Bollywood film "Haathi Mere Saathi". The movie is being hawked as a tribute of sorts to the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna who, in 1971, delivered a blockbuster of that name. Rana's version, it is claimed will have a different storyline.

