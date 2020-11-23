Image Source : FILEIMAGE/TWITTER Rana Daggubati gets emotional as he speaks about his critical health condition on Samantha's show. Watch video

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is one such celebrity who remains in the limelight every now and then. Last, his wedding pictures with Miheeka were all around the web and now it seems he has yet again taken over the internet. It is all because of a video from Samantha Akkineni's chat show that is slowly and steadily goiing viral. In the same, the Baahubali actor can be seen getting emotional about his critical healh condition. For those unversed, last year picture of the star looking quite weak spread on the internet that worried fans about his health condition. He is seen speaking about the same in Sam Jam.

In the video, Rana who happens to be the true warrior spoke about how his life was put on a pause. He said, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

This left not just the actor but also the host and people in the audience crying. Have a look at the clip here:

As soon as he shared his life experience, Sam referred to him as a superhero and said, "Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me."

Previously, when the rumours spread, he told IANS, "I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me."

On the professional front, Rana's multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi will release on Makar Sankranti 2021. The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon and also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.