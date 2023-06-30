Chiranjeevi reveals Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl name; shares photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan, Upsana's baby girl

Megastar Chiranjeevi finally announced the name of his granddaughter on Friday. Taking it to Twitter, he shared a heartwarming picture with the baby girl and Upsana's parents and named his granddaughter as Klin Kaara Konidela. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently welcomed their first child and had a grand namkaran ceremony in Hyderabad.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, "And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela'..Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up. Enchanted!"

Have a look at the picture here:

Fans are now celebrating after the name reveal and extending best wishes to the family. One user wrote, "Klin Kaara Konidela.. wishing the little angel the best and happiest time with family and give more happiness to everyone around !!!" Another user wrote, "My name is Klin Kaara. I'm from the Konidela family. My presence on earth got knocked off-course, and by the time I got here, my cousin had already grown up and become... Princess. Now that I'm here, I took back my title as I am the lucky charm of my family. I am the Mega Princess." Yet another user wrote, "Abbaaa, how lucky that lill princess is. The world can't wait to see u KKK, Klin."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their baby girl on June 20 at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital released an official notification that read, "Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well." The couple got married on June 14, 2012, and announced pregnancy after 11 years of marriage.

Latest Entertainment News