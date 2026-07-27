Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after injury during Peddi shoot; how is the actor now?

New Delhi:

Ram Charan's fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The actor has successfully undergone wrist surgery after suffering an injury while shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. He is now recovering well and is expected to begin rehabilitation before returning to work.

The news comes days after the actor was spotted at the airport with his family on his way to Coimbatore, sparking concern among fans over his health.

Ram Charan undergoes surgery in Coimbatore

According to information shared by Ram Charan's team with India TV, the actor sustained a serious injury to his right wrist during the shoot of Peddi. As the condition worsened, doctors advised immediate surgery.

He was admitted to the renowned Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, where the procedure was carried out successfully. Hospital sources said it was a complex surgery that required careful planning and precision. Ram Charan is currently stable and recovering under medical supervision.

Ram Charan's surgery was performed by Indian and international experts

Considering the nature of the injury, a team of specialists from India and overseas was brought together for the operation. The surgery was led by Dr S Rajasekaran, Chairman of Ganga Hospital and a globally recognised orthopaedic surgeon. He was joined by internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami. Dr Praveen Bhardwaj and other specialists were also part of the medical team that performed the procedure.

Ram Charan's family stayed by his side

Ram Charan's family remained with him throughout his treatment. His father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha and wife Upasana stayed in Coimbatore to support him during the surgery and recovery.

Doctors are said to be satisfied with the outcome of the procedure. Before resuming film shoots, the actor will undergo a structured rehabilitation programme to ensure his wrist heals completely.

The family has also thanked fans across the world for their prayers and constant support. Fans are now hoping to see the actor make a full recovery and return to the sets soon.

On the work front, Ram Charan's Peddi scored a decent run at the box office. He is yet to announce his next film.

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