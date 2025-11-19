Ram Charan's wife Upasana reacts to trolling over egg-freezing comment: Happy to have sparked a debate Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, broke her silence following the online backlash she faced over her remarks on egg freezing at IIT Hyderabad. Read on to know what she said.

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, recently sparked controversy among social media users after telling students at IIT Hyderabad that "the biggest insurance for women is to freeze their eggs."

While addressing the career counselling event, she suggested that egg freezing allows women to choose when they want to marry and have children. Read on to know what she said.

Upasana responds to criticism over her egg-freezing comment

Upasana's comments received strong backlash online from social media users. However, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Upasana who is an entrepreneur, broke her silence and responded to this issue, calling it a 'healthy debate'. She also thanked her followers for "respectful responses". Taking to her official X handle, Upasana wrote, "I'm happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank your for your respectful responses (sic)."

She further added, "Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege - that u all have been talking about. Don’t forget to check out my images ! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments. And for all those sound employers out there - let’s work together to get more women into the workforce (sic)."

Along with her note, Upasana also shared what she called a personal reflection, "Fact Check". The note reads, "I married for love and companionship at 27 – a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons. I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39. For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities — they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline! That's not privilege, it’s my right (sic) !!!"

What did Upasana say at the IIT Hyderabad event that sparked criticism?

For the unversed, Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently spoke at a career counselling event at IIT Hyderabad, where she advised women to "freeze their eggs" so they could focus on their careers and choose to have children later. She shared a video on her X handle (formerly Twitter) where she said, "The biggest insurance for women is to freeze their eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids, on your own terms, when you are financially independent."

