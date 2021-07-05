Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan meets filmmaker Shankar in Chennai ahead of their new project RC15; see pic

Actor Ram Charan and film producer Dil Raju on Sunday met director S Shankar in Chennai to discuss their upcoming film tentatively titled RC15. Ram Charan thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts. Ram Charan on Monday shared a picture of himself, Shankar and Dil Raju on Instagram. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50,” he captioned the photo.

RC15 is touted to be a high-budget entertainer that will release in all major languages. Further details of cast, crew and shooting schedule are awaited.

Before commencing the work on this project Shankar will probably wrap up the shooting of Indian 2. Madras High Court on July 2 rejected a plea by Lyca Productions to restrain S Shankar from taking up any other movie before completing Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The film also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill last year after an accident on the set killed three technicians.

Meanwhile, Shankar will also soon commence work on the Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit, Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

For the unversed, when the project was announced earlier this year, the original producer of Anniyan, Aascar Ravichandran, threatened Shankar with legal action over the remake.

Ram Charan, who has just wrapped up shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is collaborating with Shankar for the first time. He plays a police officer based on freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju in the SS Rajamouli's RRR.