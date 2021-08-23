Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh’s first look as Obulamma in Konda Polam out

Mega sensation Vaishnav Tej's first look from creative director Krish Jagarlamudi’s latest directorial Kondapolam was released recently to the terrific response. Now, the team has unveiled the first look of stunning diva Rakul Preet Singh. The actress will be seen playing the role of Obulamma in the film.

A small glimpse from a song shows Vaishnav Tej hugging Rakul Preet Singh affectionately from behind in the forest and their pairing looks fresh on screen. Rakul who has got a meaty role appears as a village belle in half saree. MM Keeravani does the magic again with his music. Sharing the first look, Rakul wrote, "Here she is #OBULAMMA - a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life!"

An Epic Tale Of ‘Becoming’ is the tagline of Kondapolam which will release on October 8th.

The Production's No 8 of First Frame Entertainments is billed to be a spectacular adventurous film, adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. Master lensman Gnana Shekar VS is the cinematographer. Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy are producing Kondapolam presented by Bibo Srinivas. The film will also feature some prominent actors.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the digital film "Sardar Ka Grandson" co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Her dairy is full with several upcoming films. She will be seen in "Attack", "MayDay", "Thank God" and "Doctor G". She also has "Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan.