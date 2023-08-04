Rajinikanth starrer Jailer takes over New York’s Times Square

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth starrer Jailer

Rajinikanth’s swag and action have now taken over New York after his upcoming film Jailer premiered at Times Square. The film’s production house Sun Pictures took to social media and shared a post from Time Square where fans stopped to witness the visuals. Along with the post, Sun Pictures wrote in the caption, “Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer fever has taken over Times Square in New York City”.

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema. After the trailer of Jailer was unveiled recently, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. The trailer showcased a bunch of cars being blown apart by several men aiming from afar. The scene then cuts to introduce Rajinikanth’s character, who is named Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. He presents himself as a humble, soft-spoken guy who has a personality that is kept hidden from his family and the family around him. But when needed, he can take down the bad guys in a matter of seconds with his sword. As he flashes his smile after slashing goons, the title card introduces him as Superstar Rajini.

The dialogues in the trailer are simple yet impactful. They are envisioned to show the other side of Rajinikanth’s character. You have only seen him as a father of a policeman. But I’m familiar with his other face that you’re not aware of”, utters Jackie Shroff which designates Rajinikanth’s other shade in the movie.

Jailer marks Nelson's second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Beast. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is set to release in theatres on August 10.

