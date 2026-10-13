Jailer 2 earns over Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu advance bookings; can it beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and GOAT?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer 2 has already grossed over Rs 10 crore in opening-day advance bookings in Tamil Nadu, with about two days remaining until its release. This raises the question: will the film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, be able to compete with recent Tamil blockbusters such as Vijay’s Leo and GOAT?

Advance bookings are particularly strong in Chennai, and ticket sales are ongoing. Consequently, the film has a chance to approach major records for opening-day advance bookings in Tamil Nadu. According to a report by trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has earned over Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu, including revenue from blocked seats.

Tickets have been booked for more than 3,300 shows across the state, with over 500 of these shows already sold out. Earnings are expected to rise further during the final phase of advance bookings.

Chennai leads in advance bookings

Chennai is at the forefront of advance bookings for Jailer 2 in Tamil Nadu. The city has generated over Rs 4.80 crore in revenue, including blocked seats, with tickets booked for more than 1,000 shows. This means Chennai alone accounts for nearly half of the film’s total advance bookings in the state, reflecting the excitement surrounding Rajinikanth’s movie in the city.

In Coimbatore, the film has secured over Rs 1 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats. Meanwhile, it is also receiving a positive response in Trichy and Madurai. Statewide data indicates significant audience interest in the film ahead of its release.

Advance bookings for the film are strong not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other states. Across India, Jailer 2 has grossed over Rs 21 crore in opening-day advance bookings, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the figure stands at over Rs 18 crore. More than 1 million (10 lakh) tickets have already been sold for the film’s first day.

States leading after Tamil Nadu

Following Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have emerged as major markets for the film. Advance bookings have exceeded Rs 4.50 crore in Kerala and Rs 4 crore in Karnataka, including blocked seats. These figures show that Rajinikanth’s film is receiving a positive response across key South Indian states.

Advance booking figures for the first four days are also promising. According to Sacnilk’s total advance booking report, bookings worth over Rs 23 crore, including blocked seats, have been recorded in Tamil Nadu for the initial four-day period. Final figures will be available closer to the release, providing a better estimate of the opening weekend’s earnings.

Jailer 2 trails behind these films

Despite crossing the Rs 10 crore mark, Jailer 2 still has a long way to go to match the final opening-day advance booking figures of recent major Tamil films. For instance, the 2023 film Leo garnered Rs 19.57 crore in first-day advance bookings in Tamil Nadu, while GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) generated Rs 15.60 crore. These figures include revenue from blocked seats.

The list also includes films such as Coolie and Jana Nayagan, which are currently ahead of Jailer 2. However, there is still time left for ticket sales, so the figures could change in the coming days, potentially altering the films’ rankings.

When will Jailer 2 be released?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is set to release on October 15. The film features Rajinikanth alongside Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Mithun Chakraborty, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa, among others.

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