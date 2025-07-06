Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to release in more than 100 countries? Here's what we know so far Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features several actors like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also has a cameo in the film.

New Delhi:

A great news is coming about director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action film Coolie. The film is set to wreak havoc in India as well as on a global level. Rajinikanth is in the lead role in the movie, and Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film. The latest update from the film is that the film will be released in more than 100 countries. Yes! You read that right, the makers are planning a mega release of a Pan India film.

Rajinikanth will be seen in the lead role

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Coolie' stars superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role who will face Aamir Khan's character. Hamsini Entertainment, a major player in international film distribution, has taken responsibility for the global distribution of the film. Having released over 130 films in different languages ​​across the world, Hansini Entertainment has a proven track record of bringing Indian cinema to a global audience.

What is the makers' plan?

According to reports, Hansini's recent ventures include the release of Vijay's starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in over 40 countries and Jr NTR's starrer Devara in over 90 countries. Now, industry sources claim that with 'Coolie', Hansini Entertainment is gearing up for its biggest release ever. It aims to be distributed in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest international releases for an Indian film.

Coolie cast and release date

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars veterans of the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan. For the unversed, Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie revolves around gold smuggling. It is being produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The Pan India film will be released in theatres on August 14, 2025.

