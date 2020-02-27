Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's reunion film to be announced on March 5?

The project will be produced by Rajinikanth's home production in association with Kamal Haasan

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be soon coming together for a film together. According to a report in India Today, the film starring these two living legends could go on the floors later this year and the announcement could be made as soon as March 5. The film will reportedly be produced by Rajinikanth's home production Raj Kamal Films while Haasan will also be associated with a co-producer. The hunt for the other cast crew is still on and things will be finalized soon.

Rumours about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan coming together for a film have been making rounds for a long time now. Earlier, reports suggested that Lokesh Kanagaraj could don the director's hat of the yet-untitled film but now fresh speculations suggest that other directors are also being considered for the film. However, reports suggest that either H Vinoth or Lokesh Kanagaraj could be finalised to direct the project.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were last seen sharing screen in Hindi film Geraftaar that also featured Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The two have previously worked in 16 films together. However, they took conscious decision to do films separately after Kamal Haasan's advice to cater to their respective fan base only. The two went on to carve a different niche for themselves.

Fans of both the superstars have been eagerly waiting for the confirmation since the news first broke out. Many see this as a hope of a possible political alliance between them in the coming years. Both Rajini and Haasan launched their political outfits in Tamil Nadu and their parties look to contest TN assembly election due next year. While their fans have to wait for any possible political alliance, the announcement of the film could be sone on March 5.