Rajinikanth's Jailer FIRST poster released; fans question Nelson Dilipkumar 'will it be filmed inside prison'

Rajinikanth Jailer FIRST poster out

Rajinikanth's upcoming film titled Jailer is one of his most anticipated movies of the year as it marks his 169th feature project. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will mark his first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth. Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post-Vijay-led blockbuster Beast. The movie is backed by Sun Pictures. On Friday, the makers shared the title of the film on Twitter. Teasing the first look of the film with a poster, the makers captioned the post, "#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer."

The poster of the film left netizens intrigued as they bombarded the post with their epic reactions. According to the poster, Jailer would be an action drama. A section of social media users also asked director Nelson Dilipkumar if the film will be shot in one location just like his previous work Beast. For the unversed, Beast starring Vijay was predominantly shot inside a mall. One of the users questioned, "Nelson is taking up another biggest task of handling a star in a single location/major portions to be shot in single location… Let #Jailer have a strong villain to fight." Another user wrote, "LIT #THALAIVAR169 is gonna be a ravage."

Despite negative reviews, Nelson Dilipkumar's previous film 'Beast,' starring Vijay, earned well at the box office, so hopes for Jailer are high.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film. Jailer is presented by Kalanithi Maran. Details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu have all been said to be in talks for crucial roles. Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has also revealed that he is working on the film and that his parts with Rajinikanth will be shot in Bengaluru or Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's last big screen outing was in 2021 with Annaatthe.