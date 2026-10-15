Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 records strong Day 1 advance bookings, grosses over Rs 60 crore worldwide

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer 2 has recorded strong advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release on October 15. Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in worldwide gross advance bookings for its opening day, indicating strong fan buzz.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's worldwide pre-sales have crossed this milestone with less than a day remaining before its release.

Jailer 2 grosses over Rs 60 crore worldwide in Day 1 advance bookings

As of 6.20 am on October 15, Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 60 crore in worldwide advance bookings. Overseas bookings are estimated at around Rs 30 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film could earn over Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day, possibly reaching Rs 125 crore.

In terms of advance bookings in India, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 41.48 crore gross, including block seats, and Rs 37.60 crore without block seats. The film has sold 19.60 lakh tickets across 17,615 shows. It must be noted that Bengaluru has emerged as the top city for Jailer 2's advance bookings, contributing Rs 8.78 crore.

Jailer 2: What is it about?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 action thriller Jailer. The first instalment featured the actor as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose past resurfaces as he takes on a dangerous mission. The film received a strong response at the box office upon its release. As per Sacnilk, Jailer collected Rs 604.50 crore worldwide, with its India net collection standing at Rs 348.55 crore.

Jailer 2: All about the cast

The Tamil action thriller Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside several notable names, including Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu and SJ Suryah.

Jailer 2 production details

One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Jailer 2 is presented by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed the music for the first instalment, has returned as the music composer. Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled cinematography, while R Nirmal is the film's editor.

The makers released the film's official trailer on October 5, following the release of the characters' introductory videos. The 2-minute-and-24-second trailer caught the attention of Rajinikanth's fans and garnered 22 million views on YouTube.

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Jailer 2 trailer is out now; Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, sequel promises bigger action