Monday, November 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs recommends Winter Session of Parliament be held from Nov 29 to Dec 23
  • PM Modi lays foundation stone of four laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg
  • 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy: Delhi's Patiala House Court sentences 7-yr jail terms to convict businessmen Sushil & Gopal Ansal
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe rakes in ₹100 crore at the box office in just 3 days

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe rakes in ₹100 crore at the box office in just 3 days

Annaatthe Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer which released under the banners of the Sun Pictures is directed by Siruthai Siva. The release of the film got delayed by COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the mega star, the cast of the film includes names of actors like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2021 14:51 IST
Rajinikanth's Annaatthe rakes in ₹100 crore at the box office in just 3 days
Image Source : TWITTER

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe rakes in ₹100 crore at the box office in just 3 days

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' which released on the occasion of Diwali 2021 has finally entered Rs 100 crore club. The film which released under the banners of the Sun Pictures is directed by Siruthai Siva. The release of the film got delayed by COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the mega star, the cast of the film includes names of actors like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori. It is the story of a village president who later goes to Kolkata to look after his sister.

Trade analyst Trinath, the film has now earned over Rs 100 crore. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "#Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth with 9 100 CR+ WW grossers now (most among all South heroes). Undiminished BO appeal at 70+. Never before, ever after! #Sivaji #Enthiran #Lingaa #Kabali #Kaala

#2Point0 #Petta #Darbar #Annaatthe."

On the release day of the film, the ardent fans of Rajinikanth gathered outside theatres to watch 'first day, first show.' Not only this but next level excitement was shown after 'Annaatthe dosa' was being sold in hope of promotion of the film. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast of the film includes names of actors like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

Rajinikanth recently received the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the cinema. A few days later after receiving the award, he underwent the medical procedure of Carotid Artery Revascularization. 

The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. The 70-year-old star has featured in South Indian and Bollywood movies and has a humongous fan following. He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'.

 

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News