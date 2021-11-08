Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth's Annaatthe rakes in ₹100 crore at the box office in just 3 days

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' which released on the occasion of Diwali 2021 has finally entered Rs 100 crore club. The film which released under the banners of the Sun Pictures is directed by Siruthai Siva. The release of the film got delayed by COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the mega star, the cast of the film includes names of actors like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori. It is the story of a village president who later goes to Kolkata to look after his sister.

Trade analyst Trinath, the film has now earned over Rs 100 crore. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "#Thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth with 9 100 CR+ WW grossers now (most among all South heroes). Undiminished BO appeal at 70+. Never before, ever after! #Sivaji #Enthiran #Lingaa #Kabali #Kaala

#2Point0 #Petta #Darbar #Annaatthe."

On the release day of the film, the ardent fans of Rajinikanth gathered outside theatres to watch 'first day, first show.' Not only this but next level excitement was shown after 'Annaatthe dosa' was being sold in hope of promotion of the film. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast of the film includes names of actors like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

Rajinikanth recently received the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the cinema. A few days later after receiving the award, he underwent the medical procedure of Carotid Artery Revascularization.

The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. The 70-year-old star has featured in South Indian and Bollywood movies and has a humongous fan following. He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'.