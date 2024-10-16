Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Vettaiyan' enters 200 crore club, is steps away from Thalapathy's GOAT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Vettaiyan' collection

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film 'Vettaiyan' has been running in theatres for the last six days. Now the collection of the film has started to slow down. But on the 6th day, the film has collected around 4 crores. With a worldwide collection of more than Rs 200 crore, the film joined the 200 crore club on Wednesday. Apart from the veteran actors, several famous actors from the South Industry are also a part of 'Vettaiyan', which includes names like Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Fasil. However, it is still far behind the South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's superhit film 'GOAT'. The worldwide collection of September release GOAT was Rs 447 crores. Big stars of South cinema were involved in the film.

The film earned 4.3 crores on the 6th day

According to the trading website Sacnilk, 'Vettaiyan' has collected 4.3 crores on the sixth day. With this collection, the film has earned 133.8 crores in India itself. The worldwide collection of the film has crossed 200 crores. However, now the pace of 'Vettaiyan' is slowing down at the box office. But so far the film has performed well. In the film, the pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth also returned to the big screen after 33 years.

About the film

The film has entered the 200 crore club on the 6th day itself. The worldwide collection of the film has reached 202.80 crores. The film has earned 69 crores from foreign countries. For the unversed, Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan' was released in theatres on October 10, 2024. Now the audience is waiting for the two big films released on Diwali. Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are going to hit the theatres together on November 1. Both these films are the third part of the superhit series.

