Rahul Banerjee dies: A quiet photo from his empty podcast room surfaces online

New Delhi:

Rahul Banerjee, a popular actor from the Bengali film industry, passed away at the age of 43 after drowning in the sea in Digha. He was cremated in the presence of his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, son Shohoj, their families, and friends from the film industry. Apart from acting, Rahul was the host of a popular podcast titled 'Shohoj Kotha', named after his son. A photo of the still podcast room is being circulated online.

Photo from Rahul Banerjee's empty podcast room goes viral

Rahul Banerjee would often invite celebs from the Bengali film industry and host them at his podcast, 'Shohoj Kotha'. Fans would love his presence of mind, questions, demeanour and politeness. Anindya Sain, actor and close friends with Rahul, has posted a photo of the empty podcast room that the Chirodini Tumi Je Amar actor used as his podcast studio. Everything inside the room now felt still and silent, with candles lit in front of his photographs. Here is the photo:

In the comment box, social media users offered their condolences. "Hey there! I just want to add some of my thoughts over here. Sohoj Kotha had literally become a part of my life. From the very first episode, I was so enamoured by the amazing way of the show being held. Staying so many miles away from home, Sohoj Kotha was one of my deep connect with my motherland, my mothertongue, my home...The loss feels personal, irreplaceable," wrote a user. Another user penned, "Ei ghorer adda gulo ar dekha jabe na, miss korbo khub (Won't be able to see the conversations of this room anymore)."

How did Rahul Aronoday Banerjee die?

Rahul Banerjee was in the middle of shooting his serial Bhole Baba Par Karega when the incident happened. The Bengali actor is believed to have drowned while filming in Talsari, near Digha. He was pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital in Digha, but by the time he arrived, it was understood that he had already passed away.

An investigation into Rahul Banerjee’s death is now underway. Speaking to ANI, the SP of Balasore, Odisha, shared what officials have pieced together so far: "Yesterday, Talsari IIC received information from Digha IIC regarding the death of a Bengali actor whose body was in Digha Medical. During joint verification by Talsari Police and Digha Police, it was confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday at around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in water at knee levels for shooting a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch. They were immediately taken to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved. The team did not give any intimation or permission for shooting. Talsari Police is in touch with Digha Police regarding legal action."

Early findings from the autopsy point to prolonged submersion. Rahul is believed to have remained underwater for close to an hour. His lungs were found to be severely swollen, nearly twice their normal size, with clear damage caused by sand and saltwater.

Rahul Banerjee is survived by his wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, and their son, Sohoj.

Also read: Rahul Banerjee cremated: Son Shohoj carries father's ashes, Priyanka Sarkar seen beside him