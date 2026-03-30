Rahul Banerjee death news: Co-star Sweta Mishra seen shaken moments after drowning incident, video surfaces

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee died on March 29, while shooting for his daily soap, Bhole Baba Paar Karega, in Talsari beach, Digha. He was reportedly dancing with his co-star, Sweta Mishra, when they both fell into a ditch. The duo were rushed to the hospital. However, Rahul could not be saved. Soon after, a video emerged which shows Sweta looking distressed after the incident.

Sweta Mishra looks shaken after Rahul Banerjee's drowning incident

A viral video shows Sweta Mishra, who worked with Rahul Banerjee in Bhole Baba Paar Karega, distressed after the incident. Her team, in Bengali, was seen asking her to calm down. Breaking down, she said they both fell together; however, she is absolutely fine. She also said why she was not being allowed to go near the actor. Here is the clip:

Rahul Banerjee: What is the latest update on his death?

An investigation into Rahul Banerjee's death is currently going on. The SP of Balasore, Odisha, spoke to ANI on the matter: "Yesterday, Talsari IIC received information from Digha IIC regarding the death of a Bengali actor whose body was in Digha Medical. During joint verification by Talsari Police and Digha Police, it was confirmed that the incident occurred yesterday at around 5:30 PM when Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in water at knee levels for shooting a serial. Suddenly, both of them fell into a ditch. They were immediately taken to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved. The team did not give any intimation or permission for shooting. Talsari Police is in touch with Digha Police regarding legal action."

The initial report of the autopsy of Rahul's body mentions that he was submerged in water for about one hour. His lungs swelled and doubled in size and were damaged by sand and saltwater.

Also read: Exclusive: Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra flags 'grey areas' in Rahul Banerjee's death, seeks clarity