Rahul Arunoday Banerjee: Bengali actor's death case handed over to CID for investigation

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's family and members of the film industry had been continuously demanding a detailed investigation into the actor's death. Now, the West Bengal government has entrusted the responsibility of investigating the case to the state CID.

According to a PTI report, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that he has asked the East Medinipur district police to initiate the process of transferring the case to the CID.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's case to be handed over to CID

Speaking to reporters in Digha, East Medinipur district, on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "Recently, a film star died in Udaipur. The Odisha government formed an SIT and initiated an investigation. I have instructed the SP of East Medinipur to immediately send a proposal to the Home Secretary through the DGP so that the CID can take over the case."

How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died due to drowning on March 29 while shooting for a Bengali television serial in Digha. Following his death, his family, colleagues, and members of the Bengali film industry demanded a thorough investigation. The post-mortem report revealed that he died of asphyxiation caused by remaining submerged in water for an extended period. Police stated that large quantities of seawater and sand had entered his lungs and food pipe, leading to suffocation.

The CM made an important announcement

The CM has also taken a significant step to improve tourist safety along the West Bengal coastline. He announced plans to increase the number of lifeguards deployed at Digha and nearby beach destinations. The Chief Minister said, "Currently, only 63 lifeguards are deployed in the Digha coastal area. We do not want such a tragic incident to happen again in the future." The government will take steps to increase the number of lifeguards in Digha and other coastal areas.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's career

Among the list of some of his successful television ventures are the Bengali TV series 'Khela', 'Tumi Ashbe Bole', 'Desher Maati', 'Laalkuthi' and 'Horogouri Pice Hotel'. These programs contributed greatly to making him popular among common people and the last one of these was 'Bholebaba Paar Karega' that he joined just before his demise. In the category of online entertainment, Rahul had made notable contributions as well through 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' and 'Seven'.

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