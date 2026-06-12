Raghava Lawrence hints at entering politics, asks fans to decide: 'If you say no...'

New Delhi:

Tamil actor and choreographer Raghava Lawrence has created a stir on the internet after hinting at entering politics. On Friday, he took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and revealed that he had never imagined entering politics, but now circumstances have brought him to a point where he may need to do so.

His statement about entering politics has sparked reactions on social media. However, after this, he shared a video in which he asked his fans whether he should join politics or continue in the film industry while focusing on social service.

However, most fans have advised him to enter politics on social media.

Raghava Lawrence hints at entering politics, asks fans to decide

Taking to his X handle, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. After watching this video, please share your advice and guidance in the comments. If you say "No," I will not enter politics and will continue my selfless service to society. But if you say "Yes," I am ready to enter politics. I will reveal when and with who I intend to start this journey with all your blessings. #ServiceIsGod."

A few hours before sharing the video asking for public opinion, Raghava Lawrence said that recent circumstances had pushed him towards considering a move into politics. He wrote, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance. I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual".

He further added, "Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics. In the video I’m sharing today at 10:00 AM, I’ve spoken about my understanding of politics, how it came into my life, my mother’s perspective on politics, and a few important and interesting incidents that have shaped my journey straight from my heart with complete honesty and transparency. I request you to watch the video till the end and share your thoughts with me. Your advice and guidance mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings. #ServiceIsGod."

Lawrence is best known for his work in films like Kanchana 2, Style, Kanchana: Muni 2 and Laxmii.

About the political buzz around Raghava Lawrence

For the unversed, when Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, also referred to as Thalapathy Vijay, launched his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Raghava Lawrence had praised him extensively. After Vijay's political move, there were speculations that Lawrence might also join TVK.

However, recently, when K Annamalai left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and started a political movement called "We The Leaders", Raghava Lawrence also openly praised him. Because of this, there is now a growing discussion about whether Raghava Lawrence will join Vijay's TVK or support Annamalai.

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