Radikaa Sarathkumar shares heartfelt note as Bharathiraja reviews Thaai Kizhavi after hospital return | Video

New Delhi:

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who had been undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness in hospital, is recovering slowly and has recently been discharged from the medical facility.

After returning home, the 84-year-old director recently watched the Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi and discussed it with the film's lead actress, Radikaa Sarathkumar. A video of the duo having conversation related to the movie in creative way has gone viral on the internet.

Bharathiraja reviews Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi

In the viral video, Radikaa is seen asking about Bharathiraja's health and asking whether he has watched the film, to which he replies, "Yes, I have watched it." When he says that you will receive a National Award for this film, Radikaa asks in surprise, "Yes, let it be so. I will dedicate it at your feet."

What did Radikaa Sarathkumar said about Bharathiraja?

In her Instagram post, Radikaa Sarathkumar said that Bharathiraja's blessing is more valuable than any award. She wrote, "This blessing is more than any award.” She also expressed concern about his health after he was recently discharged from the hospital, adding, “I don’t and did not want to see him like this, but I am treasuring the moment."

Moreover, the actress mentioned the film’s director, Sivakumar Murugesan, saying that Bharathiraja talked about the film Thaai Kizhavi and spoke highly of him. She wrote, "#thaikelavi @dir_sivakumarmurugesan he spoke highly of you and the film; the only thing that keeps him going is his love for cinema." Take a look below:

Radikaa Sarathkumar's work front

On the work front, veteran actress Radikaa was recently seen in Tamil comedy drama Thaai Kizhavi. Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film also features Aruldoss, Illavarasu, Munishkanth, Geroge Maryan in key roles. The movie initially released in theatres on February 27, 2026, and started streaming on JioHotstar on April 10, 2026.

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