Radhika Pandit posts unseen 10-year-old engagement video with Yash ahead of Toxic release | Watch

New Delhi:

Kannada superstar Yash and Radhika Pandit are celebrating 10 years of their engagement today, August 12. To celebrate the occasion, Radhika posted an unseen video from their engagement in 2016. It showed how the duo got ready until they slipped rings on each other's fingers and started their happily ever after.

Yash and Radhika Pandit's rare video on their anniversary

Yash and Radhika, who were co-stars in a film together, decided on forever in December 2016. In August, the couple got engaged in the presence of their families and friends in Goa. 10 years later, Radhika took to Instagram and shared a video of the celebrations. The clip featured glimpses from the engagement ceremony in the afternoon, followed by a bash for their family and friends in the evening.

"10 years engaged, a lifetime in love.. our favourite story, still being written. 12/8/2016 You will always be my favourite YES", Radhika wrote. Watch it here:

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Awwww no evil eyes pls", "Mr and Mrs Ramachari", "Made for each other", "Happiest 10th year Engagement anniversary @thenameisyash bhava & @iamradhikapandit akka keep inspiring us alwayssssss , you both are always reole model to us & we love youuuuuuuuuuuuu lot forever & everrrrrrr, come soon to big screen deee @iamradhikapandit", "A biggg fan of their love", "10 years…and today, seeing two people I have admired since my childhood take this beautiful step together feels incredibly emotional to me. It feels like I have watched someone I have loved and admired since childhood grow into this beautiful chapter, and I cannot explain how emotional that makes me feel. 10 years of love, and now a lifetime to go. Congratulations, my favourite humans forever! @iamradhikapandit", and others.

Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story

Yash and Radhika Pandit first met while working on the Kannada television serial Nanda Gokula. The two later shared the screen in films including Moggina Manasu, Drama and Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Their on-screen chemistry eventually turned into a real-life relationship.

After dating for several years, the couple got engaged in 2016. They went on to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Bengaluru later that year. Yash and Radhika are now parents to two children, Ayra and Yatharv.

What's next for Yash?

Yash is currently gearing up for the release of Toxic, which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. He is also part of the upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. The film features Yash as Ravana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Radhika Pandit, meanwhile, took a break from acting after her marriage.

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